GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating a shooting on Fairview Road near Simpsonville. Deputies said they arrived at the scene at around 6:10 a.m. and found a man and woman inside the house who were suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO