Next week: Wet start to May will give way to a spring warm-up

By Morgan Rousseau
 2 days ago

Monday through Wednesday will be rainy with things clearing up on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g873u_0fPiLp0B00
Morning sun hits the tulips in Copley Square in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The first workweek of May will start off rainy before clearing and warming up by the end of the week.

“As we begin the month of May on Sunday, we also start a warmer pattern. We will see some showers Mon-Wed but it doesn’t look like anything heavy,” tweeted WCVB Meteorologist Mike Wankum.

Monday will start off with showers in the morning then will become partly sunny later in the day, with a high near 60, the National Weather Service predicts. More showers are due Monday night, before switching to spotty showers on Tuesday, which will also see a high of 60. Wednesday will likely see more rain, mainly before 3 p.m.

The rain will break Thursday, with sunny skies and a high of 65 in the forecast. Friday will also be sunny, with a high near 62.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a dry, clear weekend with highs in the low 60s.

Tornadoes rip through central Kansas, causing massive destruction

The NWS Boston bureau tweeted satellite imagery of severe storms in Kansas and Nebraska on Friday, saying, “Here’s a #satellite view of how the #severeweather outbreak in Kansas and Nebraska unfolded yesterday.”

Other local meteorologists shared videos of the destructive tornados, which according to the New York Times, damaged up to 1,000 structures. No fatalities were reported, though there were a few minor injuries.

7News Boston meteorologist Jeremy Reiner retweeted a video of one in Andover, KS.

NBC Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard tweeted the same video, calling it a “dangerous situation outside Wichita, KS tonight.” The video showed a tornado tearing through a residential area. Homes were reportedly flattened and cars turned upside down.

KWCH reported that more than 15,000 people lost power after the storm, but as of Saturday morning, all but 1,200 people had it restored.

