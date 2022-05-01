ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland County woman dies after car struck by train

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 2 days ago

A 25-year-old woman died Saturday when her car was struck by a train north of Columbia.

Jennifer Kennedy of Blythewood was killed when her car was struck by the train, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Kennedy was driving on Hobart Road around 4:50 p.m., crossing a railroad track between a residential neighborhood in the Brookhaven area and Farrow Road, when her 2017 Hyundai Sonata collided with a train, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The incident is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Accidents
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Blythewood, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Blythewood, SC
Accidents
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Accidents
Blythewood, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookhaven#Accident#Hyundai#The S C Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
704
Followers
180
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy