Richland County woman dies after car struck by train

A 25-year-old woman died Saturday when her car was struck by a train north of Columbia.

Jennifer Kennedy of Blythewood was killed when her car was struck by the train, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Kennedy was driving on Hobart Road around 4:50 p.m., crossing a railroad track between a residential neighborhood in the Brookhaven area and Farrow Road, when her 2017 Hyundai Sonata collided with a train, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The incident is under investigation by Highway Patrol.