Alejandro Valverde and Ivan Sosa will lead Movistar at the upcoming Giro d'Italia, the veteran Spaniard combining with the in-form Colombian. Valverde, 42, is in the final season of his racing career and is set to make only his second appearance at the Giro, his only previous visit being in 2016 when he placed third overall.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO