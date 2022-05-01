ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, OH

Pro-Life Speaker Visits Local Youth Group

By News Submissions
westbendnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Michaels Catholic Church in Hicksville, OH was the recipient of a visit by Allison Stump from the Toledo...

www.westbendnews.net

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Pennsylvania school board rejects request for Satan club

A school board in Pennsylvania rejected a request for an after-school Satan Club at an elementary school. Northern Elementary School in York rejected the club's application during Tuesday night's meeting. The club was proposed by a parent at the school, and was initially rejected by the school's principal but was granted a probationary vote at the board meeting. "The After School Satan Club is an after-school programme that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students," the Satanic Temple writes on its website. Similar groups have been opened in other school districts, according to Fox5....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Columbus, OH
Society
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Toledo, OH
The Atlantic

Let Coach Kennedy Pray

Sign up for David’s newsletter, The Third Rail, here. Few legal doctrines are contributing more to the culture war than the idea that America’s public-school teachers have no meaningful free-speech rights when they’re at work. The notion that teachers exist as mere agents of state expression—speaking only state-approved words—is dramatically escalating the stakes of the most pitched conflicts in American life, including political and legal fights over expansive anti–critical race theory legislation, laws governing instruction about LGBTQ issues, and rules and regulations mandating preferred-pronoun usage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#Michaels#Pro Life Office#Pro Life Rally
MyChesCo

Citadel Credit Union Awards Local Teachers Over $58,000 With Citadel Heart of Learning Awards

EXTON, PA — In another academic year challenged by the pandemic, 31 Greater Philadelphia teachers have been recognized by Citadel Credit Union for going above and beyond and truly “building strength in education.” Teachers from across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties were nominated by their students, peers, parents, and administrators, and will be recognized and receive their awards on May 2 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia. Thousands of teachers were nominated, and Citadel is now announcing the top 31 teachers selected. Citadel will donate over $58,000 to the teachers in grants, gift cards, and prizes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

At Jesse White Learning Academy, students design sneakers representing history or the future

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Utopian. Dystopian. Futurism. You would expect such big words for a high school English assignment. Instead, an elementary school art class is exploring those somewhat heavy themes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory took us inside some of their recent projects. Students at Jesse White Learning Academy, at 16910 Western Ave. in Hazel Crest, waited months for a drumroll to fill the hallways. The rumble was for the results of an assignment like no other – design sneakers that represent history or the future. Teacher Ben Salus explained that he wants his kindergartners through eighth graders to...
HAZEL CREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NBC News

Black churches urged to fight anti-LGBTQ state laws

Black religious leaders and advocates are urging church members to signal support for the LGBTQ community as anti-LGBTQ legislation rises throughout the U.S. Advocates highlighted the need to pass bipartisan federal legislation that protects religious liberty and LGBTQ rights in a virtual panel last week. State legislators have proposed at least 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people just this year.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy