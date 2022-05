Ohtani's interpreter, Mizuhara Ippei, also gave a response to the media that hinted that the injury may not be serious. "For safety measures he was taken out of the game by the trainers," Ippei said, per ESPN Staff Writer Bradford Doolittle. "He was completely OK with (being removed). But as of now, he plans on playing tomorrow."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO