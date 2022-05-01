ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 people shot at pub in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Three people were shot at a pub in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood late Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Zano’s Pub House in the 3800 block of Acorn Street at 11:45 p.m.

Police said a suspect backed up their car and fired into the bar, shooting two women and one man.

Neighbors who spoke with Channel 11 News said they are in shock.

“Zano’s is a great place, it’s a great bar,” said nearby neighbor Barb Warwick. Jonathan Schwarz, who lives a few blocks over, said, “This stuff never happens down here.”

Neighbors in the tight-knit community of Greenfield are in shock after a shooting broke out at their local bar, Zano’s Pub House.

“I was going to come here, and I decided to eat ice cream. I would have been here at that time,” said Schwarz.

Many neighbors we spoke with said it could have been them, and they are just grateful they did not go out last night.

“I wasn’t in the bar last night, but I could have been, so it’s scary,” said Barb Warwick, a local community member.

Warwick, who lives a few blocks from the pub house, said the violence in the city has hit a tipping point.

“There is a pandemic of gun violence in this city,” said Warwick.

She said that until the city addresses the root of the violence, these types of occurrences can happen anywhere.

“We can’t keep pretending it only affects one neighborhood, and not another, it affects all of us,” said Warwick.

And while last night’s tragedy is frightening, the neighbors said that they do not want one person’s actions to impact their local businesses and friends.

“I love coming here, and I would hate to see it go away. Dana is a great person; she’s got a family to take care of, and I am happy to support them,” said Schwarz.

Warwick agreed: “I hope people will continue to come out and support. This is not something that happens all the time here; it’s a great little spot.”

