Rockford Police confirm one dead in overnight shooting on Lapey Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Deontay Turner, 19, as the victim of a fatal shooting on 11th Street last week. Police were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th. Turner was found at the scene. He was taken to […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Teryonna Sockwell was arrested Tuesday after she was reportedly armed in the 3400 block of Guilford Road. Rockford Police were called to the residence around 1:05 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle leave and were able to pull it over in the 1400 block of Winthrop Lane. Police […]
UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who was found dead in the Rock River last week has been identified. Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found dead in the river near the Fordham Dam on the morning of April 12, according to WEAU. Altonna Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a Friday press release that several […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old driver has been killed and a man charged with DUI for allegedly causing a fatal crash involving a school bus on Kishwaukee Street and South Street on Friday morning. Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a black SUV, driven at high speed by 38-year-old Charles Weathersby, […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a car crash in Clay County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Ingraham Lane east of Sylvite Drive at 1 p.m. State Police determined from their preliminary investigation that a pickup truck crossed the center line for unknown reasons […]
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An inmate who died while in custody at the Winnebago County Jail this week is said to have experienced a seizure prior to his death. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to Swedish […]
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
Firefighters in Rockford responded to a building collapse that occurred as a result of thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening, according to authorities. In a tweet at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department said it was on scene of a building collapse near Broadway and 9th Street. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was inside the building at the time of collapse or if injuries occurred.
MADISON, Wis. – Madison police say two people were hospitalized after their car hit a tree Thursday morning. It happened at 2:14 a.m. when the car hit a tree on S. Whitney Way & Endeavor Lane. According to a release, one of the people involved in the crash sustained...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The name of the Janesville man killed at his workplace was released on Sunday. Devon Hills, 30, was shot to death last Tuesday at Precision Drawn Metals. Janesville Police said that Hills had been shot in the back several times by his co-worker. Kevin Todd was arrested and charged with homicide.
