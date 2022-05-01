ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing’s Favorite Breakfast Spot is Now Working on Dinner

By Kristen Matthews
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lansing area has some fantastic spots for breakfast and brunch. Really, you can't go wrong. And one of those places that consistently makes the top of the list is Fidler's on the Grand. Best Breakfast in Lansing. Not only did the Lansing Foodies Group vote Fidler's on the...

witl.com

Comments / 1

