Five years ago, 18-year-old John Thomas felt like he had run out of chances. Thomas had neither a high school diploma nor a social security card, making it nearly impossible for him to find a legal source of income, he said. Instead, he enrolled in the workforce training program at Curt’s Café. Thomas — now a general manager at the café — said the program completely changed his life for the better.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO