Instructional Policy Committee Meeting - 5/2/22

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten said that Republicans "just don't want public schools" during a debate over education Saturday on MSNBC. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin opened the conversation by suggesting Republicans are hoping to install speech codes in public schools and "ransack" local libraries, and use the power of the state "to punish any individual or private business that expresses opposition to parts one and two." Progressive critics have lashed out at Republicans for targeting some controversial books dealing with race and gender.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO