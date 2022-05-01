ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jess Brown returns to break down the upcoming primaries

By Bobby Stilwell
A recent News 19/Emerson College Poll put Mike Durant at the forefront of the Republican primary for Richard Shelby’s U.S Senate seat . At the same time, the poll shows incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey is leading the pack for the Republican gubernatorial primary.

What does this all mean? News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown sheds some light in this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview. You can watch the full interview above.

