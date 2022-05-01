ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torri Huske on Bouncing Back from COVID to Make World Champs Team

By Coleman Hodges
 3 days ago

My 10 Favorite Swims from the 2022 US International Team Trials

The Magic Man had a Magic Moment last week with the only World Record of the 2022 US International Team Trials in Greensboro. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Heading into last week’s US World Championship Trials, it was a little difficult to know what to expect out of the...
Competitor Coach of the Month: Ron Aitken

The success of Aitkens' Sandpipers of Nevada team has been nothing short of extraordinary this month. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
NCAA Champion, Pan Ams Gold Medalist Daniel Carr Announces Retirement

Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NCAA Champion Daniel Carr has announced his retirement from competitive swimming via his Instagram account yesterday. Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back.
Alex Walsh: “We realized I needed more taper”

Walsh came home with the fastest freestyle, too, a 30.76. Her final time of 2:07.84 took a half-second off the U.S. Open Record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015) American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009) US Open Record 2:08.32 –...
Rylov, Other Athletes React To Unique Russian Swimming Championships

LCM (50m) Some of the top performers from the recently-concluded Russian Swimming Championships have given their impressions of the competition in local media interviews, both in terms of their performance and the unique circumstances of the meet. Initially scheduled to serve as the qualifier for the 2022 World Championships, the...
