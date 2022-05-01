ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

10 NFL rookies who could have an immediate impact in the 2022 season

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EpnU_0fPiFBmN00

After a wave of picks, grades, winners (and losers!), the dust has settled: We’ve reached the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pro football can finally begin its real offseason.

In the coming weeks, we’ll analyze, break down, and, yes, overthink a lot of the player-team fits from this draft class. But for as much as we can question some team approaches, the top-end of the draft — with various potential stars — makes it seem like greatness is their destiny.

From a Detroit homer to a receiver who shares the same last name as his quarterback, here’s a rundown of some of the new rookies I expect to make an immediate impact during the 2022 season.

1

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE — Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsNPr_0fPiFBmN00
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It’s not often you see a pass rusher finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, but Aidan Hutchinson is a rare breed. When the Jaguars passed on the former Michigan standout at No. 1 overall, there was no way the hometown(ish) Lions would pass on the Plymouth native.

Hutchinson is an ideal fit for Dan Campbell’s attacking defense and should be someone Detroit can lean on to play, at least, 80 percent of their snaps from the jump. And when that happens, expect Hutchinson to raise the entire Lions’ defense’s level of play: EDGE players like him make everyone around them better.

If we’re talking about early Defensive Rookie of the Year favorites, Hutchinson probably leads the pack.

2

Ahmad, "Sauce" Gardner, CB — New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8gzH_0fPiFBmN00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the top cornerback in one of the best cornerback classes in recent memory, “Sauce” Gardner brings an appropriate sauciness (I’m not sorry) to the Jets.

With a long, rangy build (6-foot-3, 33-plus inch arms), and fleet feet, Gardner is the archetype of the modern physical press corner. Given how well he uses his hands at the line of scrimmage, Gardner is less corner and more professional boxer. And let me tell you, he is not someone a well-meaning receiver should want to step into the ring with.

Gardner definitely isn’t lacking confidence either: A prerequisite in an AFC East with Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

Corner’s always one of the more volatile positions to play — especially in a pass-happy 2022. But if there’s any guy who can step in seamlessly and start bullying elite receivers, it’s Gardner.

3

Garrett Wilson, WR — New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeotU_0fPiFBmN00
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

You’re reading this right. With Gardner and Wilson, the Jets picked two players in this draft who should have an immediate impact as rookies. These two studs also have to be over the moon that they have to play against each other in practice every day.

Iron sharpens iron, right?

Historically, many receivers take time to acclimate to the NFL. In addition to the increased speed and physicality across the board, it’s hard to adjust to the various complex coverages teams throw at young playmakers. That shouldn’t be an issue for the former Buckeye in Wilson — who is the definition of an explosive, patient route technician.

Plus, Garrett Wilson will assuredly be the favorite target of 2021 top pick Zach Wilson. Don’t worry. The built-in name confusion from this connection should fade after Garrett catches roughly his 70th pass or so.

4

Evan Neal, OT — New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdgHS_0fPiFBmN00
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Staying in New Jersey, er, New York, we come to the Giants and their new franchise tackle, Evan Neal. Yes, an actual franchise tackle for Big Blue. Somewhere Dave Gettleman is shaking his head in disbelief.

Another player in the conversation for the best overall player of this class, the former Alabama mauler will consistently make mincemeat of his defenders in front of him. A seasoned and well-schooled starter, Neal is the prototypical blindside protector that Daniel Jones — or another QB down the road — so desperately needs to stay upright.

Neal comes from a Crimson Tide program that churns out big boys up front while preparing them against de facto pro competition. The moment he steps onto the field for a real game, he’s probably not going to get overwhelmed.

5

Jordan Davis, DT — Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEyB7_0fPiFBmN00
Credit: Associated Press

The centerpiece of one of the greatest defenses in college football history with Georgia, Jordan Davis should enjoy a seamless transition to the NFL with the Eagles.

An actual mountain of a man (6-foot-6, 341 pounds), Davis eats space like it’s his last meal and he explodes through blocks. He’s a beyond lethal combination of big and quick. We’re talking about a unique nose tackle who can play in just about any defense.

I shudder to think about the utter carnage and devastation that he and Fletcher Cox can unleash upon the league.

6

Zion Johnson, OG — Boston College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5lnt_0fPiFBmN00
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The Chargers had one ambition for this draft: Fill in a gap between Corey Linsley and last year’s top pick Rashawn Slater and, in turn, keep Justin Herbert’s jersey clean.

It’s hard to do better on that front than Johnson — one of the throwbacks of this year’s draft. Adding him to two Pro Bowl-level talents in Linsley and Slater should almost be illegal. That he’ll slot in between the two on the left side of the L.A. offensive line makes it very likely his NFL learning curve will be mild.

A savvy, calm, and vicious blocker, the former Boston College product brings yet another steadying presence to the Chargers. And if I were in Herbert’s shoes, I would’ve genuinely popped a champagne bottle at Johnson’s addition.

7

Tyler Linderbaum, C — Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uo1MV_0fPiFBmN00
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

I know Lamar Jackson wasn’t happy about his friend, Hollywood Brown, getting traded away. But you have to think the Ravens’ selection of the draft’s best center helped ease the immediate pain.

In getting picked by the Ravens — the brilliant, untouchable Ravens — Tyler Linderbaum lands in probably the one place where he should be guaranteed to become a cornerstone. In fact, if you looked up the definition of “Baltimore Raven,” you’d find a picture of Linderbaum.

Not only does the Linderbuam get to pave the way for an electric runner like Jackson, Greg Roman’s option, power scheme will allow Linderbaum to do what he does best: Get out in space and bury defenders. We’re going to be seeing Linderbaum celebrating with Jackson in the end zone a lot this coming fall.

So, in a way, Jackson lost a close friend and — hopefully — gained another.

8

Jaquan Brisker, S — Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0ggS_0fPiFBmN00
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

I don’t know how he helps Justin Fields, but Jaquan Brisker will still be very popular in Chicago.

A complete safety who isn’t afraid to stick his nose into every play, Brisker should eventually become the leader of a Bears secondary that suddenly looks stellar on paper. This is the sort of pick that has the fingerprints of new head coach Matt Eberflus all over it.

The reason Brisker appears on this list is that his all-around skill-set will allow another Chicago defender — his safety partner Eddie Jackson — to more or less center-field again. The Bears can be a dangerous squad when Jackson is racking up the picks. That’s not to say that Brisker won’t be a factor against the pass. If anything, he’s an intimidator who should certainly chip in his own turnovers time and again.

9

Logan Hall, DL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CfzP_0fPiFBmN00
Credit: George Walker/Getty Images

With Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh gone, Tampa Bay needed an injection to their defensive front. That makes Logan Hall a fun toy for Todd Bowles to play around with and a great compliment to linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.

Never mind that Hall’s younger than the entire legendary NFL career of his new team’s quarterback.

A lineman who featured at defensive tackle and defensive end in college, Hall will be able to moonlight all over the Buccaneers’ defensive front. Versatile, disruptive front players with Hall’s capabilities — who can give themselves favorable matchups with their shifts — come at a premium in the NFL.

The Super Bowl contending Buccaneers will ask everything of Hall as soon as he straps on their pads. He won’t disappoint.

10

Trey McBride, TE — Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHybO_0fPiFBmN00
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let Kyler Murray ever tell you the Cardinals don’t care about him.

If they didn’t want to appease their quarterback, they wouldn’t have drafted McBride — a Mackey Award-winning tight end with sticky hands, elite ball skills, and a nasty disposition as a blocker. He won’t necessarily be a superstar in the NFL (he’s not fast enough), but he’s someone Murray should enjoy funneling passes to on third down immediately.

Given Arizona’s offensive structure (or lack thereof), look for McBride to be a sneaky Offensive Rookie of the Year. His inexperience won’t matter. He has a baseline of “Make Defenders Look Silly.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#Rookies#Giants#American Football#Jaguars#Onepride
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aidan Hutchinson a co-favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson was the second defensive player taken in the 2022 NFL draft, but he has better odds to be the top rookie than the defender taken above him. The Lions EDGE has opened as a co-favorite for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at Tipico Sportsbook. Hutchinson and No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants are each +450 to win the award. The No. 1 pick, DL Travon Walker of the Jaguars, is next in line at +600.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks

A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class. On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall. Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy