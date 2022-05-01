10 NFL rookies who could have an immediate impact in the 2022 season

After a wave of picks, grades, winners (and losers!), the dust has settled: We’ve reached the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pro football can finally begin its real offseason.

In the coming weeks, we’ll analyze, break down, and, yes, overthink a lot of the player-team fits from this draft class. But for as much as we can question some team approaches, the top-end of the draft — with various potential stars — makes it seem like greatness is their destiny.

From a Detroit homer to a receiver who shares the same last name as his quarterback, here’s a rundown of some of the new rookies I expect to make an immediate impact during the 2022 season.

1

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE — Detroit Lions

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It’s not often you see a pass rusher finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, but Aidan Hutchinson is a rare breed. When the Jaguars passed on the former Michigan standout at No. 1 overall, there was no way the hometown(ish) Lions would pass on the Plymouth native.

Hutchinson is an ideal fit for Dan Campbell’s attacking defense and should be someone Detroit can lean on to play, at least, 80 percent of their snaps from the jump. And when that happens, expect Hutchinson to raise the entire Lions’ defense’s level of play: EDGE players like him make everyone around them better.

If we’re talking about early Defensive Rookie of the Year favorites, Hutchinson probably leads the pack.

2

Ahmad, "Sauce" Gardner, CB — New York Jets

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the top cornerback in one of the best cornerback classes in recent memory, “Sauce” Gardner brings an appropriate sauciness (I’m not sorry) to the Jets.

With a long, rangy build (6-foot-3, 33-plus inch arms), and fleet feet, Gardner is the archetype of the modern physical press corner. Given how well he uses his hands at the line of scrimmage, Gardner is less corner and more professional boxer. And let me tell you, he is not someone a well-meaning receiver should want to step into the ring with.

Gardner definitely isn’t lacking confidence either: A prerequisite in an AFC East with Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

Corner’s always one of the more volatile positions to play — especially in a pass-happy 2022. But if there’s any guy who can step in seamlessly and start bullying elite receivers, it’s Gardner.

3

Garrett Wilson, WR — New York Jets

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

You’re reading this right. With Gardner and Wilson, the Jets picked two players in this draft who should have an immediate impact as rookies. These two studs also have to be over the moon that they have to play against each other in practice every day.

Iron sharpens iron, right?

Historically, many receivers take time to acclimate to the NFL. In addition to the increased speed and physicality across the board, it’s hard to adjust to the various complex coverages teams throw at young playmakers. That shouldn’t be an issue for the former Buckeye in Wilson — who is the definition of an explosive, patient route technician.

Plus, Garrett Wilson will assuredly be the favorite target of 2021 top pick Zach Wilson. Don’t worry. The built-in name confusion from this connection should fade after Garrett catches roughly his 70th pass or so.

4

Evan Neal, OT — New York Giants

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Staying in New Jersey, er, New York, we come to the Giants and their new franchise tackle, Evan Neal. Yes, an actual franchise tackle for Big Blue. Somewhere Dave Gettleman is shaking his head in disbelief.

Another player in the conversation for the best overall player of this class, the former Alabama mauler will consistently make mincemeat of his defenders in front of him. A seasoned and well-schooled starter, Neal is the prototypical blindside protector that Daniel Jones — or another QB down the road — so desperately needs to stay upright.

Neal comes from a Crimson Tide program that churns out big boys up front while preparing them against de facto pro competition. The moment he steps onto the field for a real game, he’s probably not going to get overwhelmed.

5

Jordan Davis, DT — Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Associated Press

The centerpiece of one of the greatest defenses in college football history with Georgia, Jordan Davis should enjoy a seamless transition to the NFL with the Eagles.

An actual mountain of a man (6-foot-6, 341 pounds), Davis eats space like it’s his last meal and he explodes through blocks. He’s a beyond lethal combination of big and quick. We’re talking about a unique nose tackle who can play in just about any defense.

I shudder to think about the utter carnage and devastation that he and Fletcher Cox can unleash upon the league.

6

Zion Johnson, OG — Boston College

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The Chargers had one ambition for this draft: Fill in a gap between Corey Linsley and last year’s top pick Rashawn Slater and, in turn, keep Justin Herbert’s jersey clean.

It’s hard to do better on that front than Johnson — one of the throwbacks of this year’s draft. Adding him to two Pro Bowl-level talents in Linsley and Slater should almost be illegal. That he’ll slot in between the two on the left side of the L.A. offensive line makes it very likely his NFL learning curve will be mild.

A savvy, calm, and vicious blocker, the former Boston College product brings yet another steadying presence to the Chargers. And if I were in Herbert’s shoes, I would’ve genuinely popped a champagne bottle at Johnson’s addition.

7

Tyler Linderbaum, C — Baltimore Ravens

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

I know Lamar Jackson wasn’t happy about his friend, Hollywood Brown, getting traded away. But you have to think the Ravens’ selection of the draft’s best center helped ease the immediate pain.

In getting picked by the Ravens — the brilliant, untouchable Ravens — Tyler Linderbaum lands in probably the one place where he should be guaranteed to become a cornerstone. In fact, if you looked up the definition of “Baltimore Raven,” you’d find a picture of Linderbaum.

Not only does the Linderbuam get to pave the way for an electric runner like Jackson, Greg Roman’s option, power scheme will allow Linderbaum to do what he does best: Get out in space and bury defenders. We’re going to be seeing Linderbaum celebrating with Jackson in the end zone a lot this coming fall.

So, in a way, Jackson lost a close friend and — hopefully — gained another.

8

Jaquan Brisker, S — Chicago Bears

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

I don’t know how he helps Justin Fields, but Jaquan Brisker will still be very popular in Chicago.

A complete safety who isn’t afraid to stick his nose into every play, Brisker should eventually become the leader of a Bears secondary that suddenly looks stellar on paper. This is the sort of pick that has the fingerprints of new head coach Matt Eberflus all over it.

The reason Brisker appears on this list is that his all-around skill-set will allow another Chicago defender — his safety partner Eddie Jackson — to more or less center-field again. The Bears can be a dangerous squad when Jackson is racking up the picks. That’s not to say that Brisker won’t be a factor against the pass. If anything, he’s an intimidator who should certainly chip in his own turnovers time and again.

9

Logan Hall, DL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: George Walker/Getty Images

With Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh gone, Tampa Bay needed an injection to their defensive front. That makes Logan Hall a fun toy for Todd Bowles to play around with and a great compliment to linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.

Never mind that Hall’s younger than the entire legendary NFL career of his new team’s quarterback.

A lineman who featured at defensive tackle and defensive end in college, Hall will be able to moonlight all over the Buccaneers’ defensive front. Versatile, disruptive front players with Hall’s capabilities — who can give themselves favorable matchups with their shifts — come at a premium in the NFL.

The Super Bowl contending Buccaneers will ask everything of Hall as soon as he straps on their pads. He won’t disappoint.

10

Trey McBride, TE — Arizona Cardinals

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let Kyler Murray ever tell you the Cardinals don’t care about him.

If they didn’t want to appease their quarterback, they wouldn’t have drafted McBride — a Mackey Award-winning tight end with sticky hands, elite ball skills, and a nasty disposition as a blocker. He won’t necessarily be a superstar in the NFL (he’s not fast enough), but he’s someone Murray should enjoy funneling passes to on third down immediately.

Given Arizona’s offensive structure (or lack thereof), look for McBride to be a sneaky Offensive Rookie of the Year. His inexperience won’t matter. He has a baseline of “Make Defenders Look Silly.”