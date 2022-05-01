5 important lessons we learned from the 2022 NFL Draft

The final tally is now official, and 262 players (not counting undrafted free agents) were selected throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a marathon of upheaval, change for the good (and bad), and hope for many fanbases.

But what did we learn about the league from this draft in particular? With their draft approaches, what did NFL teams tell us about where pro football will be in the future? What trends can we unravel?

Sometimes all you have to do is read the tea leaves.

From a receiver evolution to one squad predictably nailing almost every aspect of the draft, here are five important lessons from a bananas weekend for the NFL.

1

Defense isn't dead

In a league predicated on star quarterbacks, the offense is the name of the game. You don’t win championships — heck, you don’t win in the regular season — if you can’t score points. Evidently, no one said anything to teams still trying to build stellar defenses that can potentially stem the points tide.

Here are stats that should provide clarity to a new defense mania:

The first five picks (Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Derek Stingley, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and Kayvon Thibodeaux) were all defense. That’s only the second time that’s happened in draft history (since 1991, when the first six picks were all defense).

Five defenders from Georgia’s historic national title-winning defense (Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Lewis Cine) went in the first round. That is the most defenders to go off the board in the first from one school in Draft history.

To undoubtedly stop the passing game tide, Gardner and Stingley were the first pair of cornerbacks to go in the top five in a quarter-century (!).

These are shocking numbers in a league where the new “impressive” baseline might be close to 40 touchdown passes. I don’t know how much stock I personally put into defensive investments when great quarterbacks can erase a great defense with a few plays. A stellar, top-to-bottom defense basically has no margin for error anymore. But NFL executives clearly feel it’s still a worthwhile endeavor.

The reports of defense’s death were greatly exaggerated.

2

No love lost for the rookie quarterbacks

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Pre-draft rumblings asserted that NFL teams weren’t enamored with this year’s group of quarterbacks. Frankly, for a short period, it seemed unbelievable. That kind of sentiment is something we hear every time there’s a perceived “weak” quarterback class, and then five guys end up going in the top 10.

It turns out no one was bluffing!

The first quarterback to get drafted was Kenny Pickett, at No. 20 overall to the Steelers. Before Pickett’s relative fall (or expected position?), at least one quarterback went in the top-19 for the last 25 years. After that, Desmond Ridder (No. 74), Malik Willis (No. 86), and Matt Corral (No. 94) all didn’t hear their names called until the late third round.

Yes, that is correct. One quarterback went in the first 74 picks. In a sport where one-fourth of the teams are usually seeking a quarterback of the future, it’s noteworthy most of them avoided these guys for so long.

This, after a year where we saw the most quarterbacks to ever go in the first three rounds:

Maybe Pickett/Ridder/Willis/Corral et al. eventually prove decision-makers around the NFL wrong. Hey, it could happen, and I’m not rooting against it for the pure chaos factor. The draft is a crapshoot. Let’s get crazy.

But for one weekend (when you extract some vital context), the NFL did the most confounding thing imaginable: It didn’t value the young, cost-controlled quarterback. Go figure.

3

A tale of two career trajectories?

To continue the quarterback theme, we saw a fantastic, stark contrast for two of last year’s more promising prospects: The Jets’ Zach Wilson and the Bears’ Justin Fields.

While the Jets did have more of a war chest of picks to work with, their draft approach of late was clearly centered around giving Wilson some toys compared to the Bears and Fields.

To recap, between two drafts, the Jets added their No. 1 and No. 2 receivers (G. Wilson and Elijah Moore), a stable of backs, and a top tight end in Ruckert. In other words, quite the haul and the supporting cast for Wilson.

Meanwhile, between two drafts (and yes, between two GMs), the Bears took Velus Jones: A utility weapon. In other words, good luck Justin Fields; we must really believe in you.

None of this is to say that what the Bears did for the Fields was completely wrong. Perhaps new GM Ryan Poles has the right idea. Maybe he’s right to make sure his quarterback never has to chase a lead again with what could be one of the league’s top secondaries on paper. The additions of Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker might ensure that to be a fact.

Still, Fields will likely be fighting an uphill battle, while Zach Wilson has a much cushier situation on paper. Fields-Wilson was already a comparison people drew back to after New York passed on the former Buckeye for Wilson last April. It should continue to be a fun comparison over the next few years.

Someone had to draw the short straw, right?

4

Never, EVER doubt the Ravens

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

What can you even say about how the Ravens draft at this point? I’m almost at a loss for words about what they accomplished this weekend.

From having Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta at the helm, Baltimore has been arguably the league’s premier team during the draft. Nobody picks prospects that fit their program and develops them into studs better than the Ravens. Nobody. The game is over. They won.

With their two picks in the first round, the Ravens took Kyle Hamilton (the best safety in the draft) and Tyler Linderbaum (the best center in the draft). That alone is an incredible haul of two likely franchise cornerstones. Ah, but Dear Reader, they weren’t done.

On Day 2 and 3, Baltimore dipped into high-end players and depth. First, they nabbed star EDGE David Ojabo (who only slipped so far because of a torn Achilles) and Travis Jones (a tremendous space-eater). Later, Charlie Kolar (Mark Andrews-lite) and literal massive project in the 6-foot-8, 384-pound offensive tackle, Daniel Faalele, joined the purple and black fray.

The draft, again, is a crapshoot. It’s not supposed to be this easy to find stars, immediate contributors, depth, and quality long-term projects. Yet, the Ravens did all that in one class, as they always seem to do. And now, after a down playoff-less year, I’d be hard-pressed to doubt the Ravens making a deep run next January. A classic, familiar refrain.

If Lamar Jackson ever expresses displeasure with Baltimore’s front office again (depending on the grievance): I don’t think I’ll be inclined to take his side.

5

Everyone wants their own Deebo, and it might be permanent

Seventeen receivers were selected through the first three rounds of this year’s draft. That is tied for the most all-time and is easily the most since 2007. Suffice to say: We are experiencing a never-ending influx of electric receivers entering the league.

But I think there’s a deeper underlying trend we should keep an eye on. If this draft is any indication, it seems to me everyone wants their own Deebo Samuel. It’s not necessarily for the reasons you think at first blush.

The reigning First-Team All-Pro is a do-it-all receiver/running back, the catalyst that drives the 49ers’ offense. That other squads would want their own multifaceted receiver makes a ton of sense. The NFL is nothing if not a copycat league, and this is simply the latest hot trend.

But what if it’s not just a hot trend? What if players like Samuel represent the wave of the future, and he was merely one of the first major dominoes to fall?

This weekend saw three separate teams — the Titans with Treylon Burks, the Bears with Velus Jones Jr., and the Dolphins with Erik Ezukanma — put their hat into the ring for their own “Deebo.” Neither Burks, Jones Jr., or Ezukanma are exceptionally polished route-runners. But get the ball into their hands in space (ideally) like Samuel, and you’re (ideally) in business.

Which brings up another point: Might the wave of Samuel imitators represent a shift in roster construction? I wonder if teams want a versatile Samuel-type “receiver” that routinely touches the ball 10-plus times a game not only because they’re explosive, but because they can somewhat replace the jobs of other positions (like running backs).

I’m not an advocate of asking smaller build players to take on more punishment, which is a different, essential conversation. But it certainly seems that teams like the Titans, Bears, and Dolphins want a playmaker — not just a receiver — because it’ll allow them to invest resources elsewhere. And if Burks/Jones Jr./Ezukanma take off, it’ll be full steam ahead for this thought process. I don’t know how sustainable that set-up is on and off the field, but I’ll wait for a larger sample size before making an even deeper judgment.

Watch “Our Deebo” be ingrained as the main axiom of every football conversation (if it hasn’t already started) you’re privy to within a year. Remember that you read it here first.

Samuel’s greatness might have opened a can of worms in pro football. For now, we can only hope it’s for the better.