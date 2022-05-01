A MLB fan tried to catch a foul ball while holding his beer and things went hilariously wrong

We here at For The Win often show you great catches made by fans at baseball games.

Just last week we showed you this great moment when some dude in Seattle while holding a baby made a nice play on a perfect throw from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. It was flawless and mesmerizing and I couldn’t stop watching it.

Well, not every fan has that same result when trying to secure a ball at a MLB game. Take this guy in the amazing slo-mo video below, for instance. This Guardians fan tried to catch a ball while holding his beer and things did not go well for him – or his lady friend – and I can’t stop watching this video, too.

Check it out:

Amazing. Give that video all of the Oscars.

What a great call from the announcers, too. RIP, nachos.