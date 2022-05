There’s been a lot of talk about how the 2021-22 season could be the last go-round for the Pittsburgh Penguins ‘ core that has carried the team for a decade and a half. A Penguins’ team without icons like captain Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will no doubt be difficult for fans to see. While the potential departures of the star players will receive the majority of the attention, one of the most important has already occurred.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO