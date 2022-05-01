Shot Fired During Hopkinsville Altercation

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Frayser Friday and police say the shooter is still on the run. Ms. Elnore, who has lived in Frayser for many years, was disturbed to hear police are looking for a woman in connection to the attack at a Shell station along […]
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred on I-40 West at MM 254 before 9 a.m. Westbound traffic was being diverted at the Carthage/Gordonsville exit (Highway 25/Exit 258). The...
