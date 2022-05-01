ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shot Fired During Hopkinsville Altercation

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shot was fired at a gas station on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville during some...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Circle#Circle K#Endangerment#Gas Station#Violent Crime
WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
Nationwide Report

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

GCSD: Bloody tools found at double homicide scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

2 dead in fiery crash on I-40 in Smith County

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred on I-40 West at MM 254 before 9 a.m. Westbound traffic was being diverted at the Carthage/Gordonsville exit (Highway 25/Exit 258). The...
SMITH COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy