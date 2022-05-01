ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis

By Alasdair Pal, Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jy3R_0fPiE21i00

COLOMBO, May 1 (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of Sri Lankan opposition parties rallied on Sunday in the commercial capital Colombo as a weeks-long political and economic crisis showed no sign of abating.

Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

Dwindling foreign currency reserves have left the island nation of 22 million people struggling to pay for fuel, food and medicine imports and brought thousands onto the streets in daily protests that have occasionally turned violent.

On Sunday, opposition parties ended a week-long march from the central city of Kandy, with thousands of supporters thronging Colombo's Independence Square.

Many carried Sri Lankan flags and wore headbands reading "Gota Go Home", one of the main rallying cries of the protests.

"So many people are suffering from the cost of fuel and food. There are queues for everything," said Sunil Shantha, a 58-year-old university lecturer who said he voted for Rajapaksa at the last presidential elections in 2019.

"Gotabaya is a failed president."

Rajapaksa was hit by mass resignations from his cabinet earlier this month and now faces the possibility of a no-confidence vote in his reformed government later in the week.

He and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have both refused to resign, instead calling for a unity government led by the president - an offer the opposition rejects.

"I once again invite all political party leaders in (Sri Lanka) to come to a consensus on behalf of the people," Rajapaksa said in a tweet on Sunday.

"It's my sincere wish to call on the people to join hands to steer a pro-people struggle setting aside political differences."

Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

France Gears Up For May Day Protests, In First Test For Newly Reelected Macron

Like quite a few on the left, 60-year-old nurse assistant Isabelle-Touria Boumhi says backing either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen in France's presidential runoff last Sunday would have been choosing "between the plague and cholera." She did not vote. Instead, she is preparing to take part in May Day...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Bangladeshis protest Sweden far-right unrest, Al-Aqsa clash

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of members of an Islamist group rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to protest recent violence in Sweden involving an anti-Muslim far-right group and fresh clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group, which supports the introduction...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s main opposition party on Tuesday issued a no-confidence declaration aiming at ousting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet and blaming them of failing in their constitutional duty to provide a decent living standards amid the island nation’s worst economic crisis in memory.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sri Lankans
Reuters

Finnish group ditches Russian-built nuclear plant plan

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had scrapped a contract for Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, citing delays and increased risks due to the war in Ukraine. The announcement ended months of uncertainty and years of political wrangling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
US News and World Report

Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel in Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized two vessels along the country's coast on the Gulf and the nearby Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling fuel. Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency,...
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday. The majority of the 5,688 migrants detained from April 21 to 24 were found in safe houses, trailers, or hidden in bus compartments or truck cabins, the INM said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' defense minister says

KABUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan. The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens...
WORLD
BBC

British Virgin Islands: UK should take back rule - report

The British Virgin Islands' (BVI) constitution should be suspended and its government dissolved, a review says, amid concerns about corruption. The overseas territory would effectively be returned to direct rule from London under the recommendations. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the arrest of BVI's premier in the US showed the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy