The Trek universe is about to expand, with the impending release of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Fans are sure to be excited to get a new look at the beloved franchise but, since limited knowledge of the canon is required here, the show is also the perfect entry point for new fans. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first five episodes of Season 1, and these reviews should get the fanbase excited about the sci-fi series and how the new elements will be incorporated into the proceedings.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO