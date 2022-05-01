ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round 3: Kemp, Perdue set to square off in final debate tonight in Atlanta

By Chuck Williams
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Sunday night, Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will debate each other for the third time in eight days.

The other three candidates — nonprofit leader Catherine Davis, educator Kandiss Taylor, and retired civil service employee Tom Williams — will join the governor and former senator in tonight’s Republican governor’s primary debate. It will be the first time all five qualified candidates have been on the same stage.

That debate is sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club and will be broadcast live on Georgia Public Broadcasting stations. The debate will be moderated by Donna Lowery, capitol correspondent for Georgia Public Broadcast. The panelists will be Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the AJC, and Chuck Williams, a reporter for WRBL News 3 in Columbus.

The debate begins at 7 p.m.

The first two debates that pitted Perdue against Kemp were nasty.

It is clear that the governor and the former senator challenging him, once allies, just don’t like each other right now.

Usually, a sitting governor doesn’t face legitimate opposition in the primary.

Not the case this time. Thursday night in Savannah, Kemp and Perdue spent a lot of time calling each other liars. Perdue has been calling out Kemp for the governor’s record on crime and his actions in the wake of the 2020 election. Perdue bristled when Kemp blames the former senator for his 2021 runoff loss to John Ossoff.

A lot of the acrimony has centered on the 2020 election. President Donald Trump narrowly lost Georgia on his way to losing the White House. And Perdue lost his U.S. Senate seat.

Here’s a sample of the two men fighting last Sunday in Atlanta.

Perdue: “Well, first of all, that is not answering the question. Not one person – no matter who is investigating this or is supposed to be investigating – not one person has been prosecuted for voter fraud after a year …”

Kemp: Well, the governor is not a prosecutor by the way …

Perdue: No, but you are the top person who can make that …

Kemp: But, yeah we have a constitution and the attorney general is the top prosecutor in the state as well as the local district attorney.

Perdue:  “You are doing what politicians do. It’s somebody else’s fault when it doesn’t go right. But when something is going well …

Kemp: “No, David. That’s what the law and constitution …

Perdue: “You are quite ready …”

Kemp: “That’s what the law and constitution …”

Perdue: It’s nice to see this that weak leaders take credit when things …”

Kemp: “Weak leaders blame people …”

Perdue “… And blame somebody else when it doesn’t.”

Kemp: “Hey, weak leaders blame everybody but themselves for their own loss.”

