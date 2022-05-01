Mino Raiola, the Soccer Superagent, Has Died at the Age of 54!

Mino Raiola, one of the world’s most successful and influential soccer agents, has died, according to a statement put on Raiola’s social media profiles by his family. He was 54 years old at the time.

The family statement added, “In infinite grief, we share the passing of the most compassionate and brilliant Football Agent there ever was.”

“Mino fought till the end with the same zeal he used to defend our players at the negotiating tables. Mino, as usual, made us proud without even realizing it.”

The Raiola family released a statement on Saturday that said nothing about the cause of death.

“Mino’s work had such an impact on so many people, and he helped to write a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will be missed for the rest of time “It was also added.

“Mino’s mission to make football a better environment for players will be carried on with the same zeal.”

Raiola represented the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and Erling Haaland, among others, in the world of football.

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Raiola poses with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

For negotiating some of the most costly transfers in history, he made a tremendous fortune, Forbes estimated his net worth at $84.7 million in December 2020.

Despite his success, Raiola was a divisive figure, with some dissatisfied with his blunt demeanor and the high fees he wanted for the players he represented.

“When I was a tiny boy, my father told me that half of the people in your life will adore you and the other half will despise you,” Raiola stated in a 2021 interview with The Athletic.

“As a result, I’m not here to be loved and admired by everyone. I’m here to please my family and my teammates.”

Raiola was born in Italy but raised in Holland, where he began his culinary career in his family’s restaurant.

According to the Financial Times, Raiola transitioned into soccer as the technical director of local professional club FC Haarlem after a successful youth career.

From there, he embarked on a career in a world he would later help to define, eventually becoming one of soccer’s most well-known and famous agents.