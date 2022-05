Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Isbel started the last two games against right-handed starters, but the lefty-hitter is out of the lineup against a southpaw. Edward Olivares is replacing Isbel in right field and batting leadoff. Nicky Lopez has dropped from the top of the Royals' lineup to the bottom.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO