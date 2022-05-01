ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Would A Nuclear Disaster Mean For Insurance Companies? Warren Buffett Chimes In

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnE4l_0fPiCzeO00

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and threats of a potential nuclear war between several countries was turned into a topic of debate at the annual Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) shareholder meeting. Here’s what Warren Buffett had to say about the risks of nuclear war and what it would mean for insurance companies.

What Happened: Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that the risk of nuclear war is real and a major concern. Buffett also said it was fortunate that during World War II, the U.S. invented the atomic bomb before other countries.

“It’s a very, very, very, very dangerous world,” Buffett said, citing the large stockpiles of nuclear weapons that countries have.

A question from the audience prompted a debate on what role a nuclear disaster could have on insurance companies, a sector that Berkshire Hathaway has heavy exposure to.

Buffett said there is little that Berkshire Hathaway can do in terms of risk of nuclear war. Buffett also said that nuclear war would impact other insurance industries and make it more costly for Berkshire to underwrite insurance plans.

“For certain things, we don’t write policies on because we wouldn’t be able to make good on them anyway,” Buffett said.

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, who heads the insurance sector, offered his take on the potential on an incident involving nuclear weapons.

“It’s very difficult for us to estimate how bad it can be,” Jain said.

Jain said he was “fairly positive” that insurance companies could be on the line to pay out damages from nuclear war by regulators and the courts.

Unlike earthquakes and hurricanes, which are risks that can be estimated by insurance companies, Jain said the cost of nuclear events is hard to predict and to estimate how bad it could be.

Why It’s Important: Along with discussing the risks of nuclear war, Jain also discussed the fact that Geico has fallen behind rival Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) in the car insurance sector.

“Each one have their pluses and minuses, but having said that, there’s no question that recently Progressive has done a much better job than Geico,” Jain said.

Jain credited Progressive with being early on telematics, which involves putting a device in a vehicle that tracks driving patterns and then offering lower rates for safer driving behavior.

“It will take a while, but my hope is that in the next year or two, Geico will be positioned to catch up with Progressive,” he added.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media on Flickr

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
Benzinga

US-Russian Prisoner Swap Begs Question For Biden: What About Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan?

Russia releases a U.S. Marine veteran in a prisoner exchange. Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan remain trapped in Russia. The Biden administration participated in a prisoner swap with Russia last week involving the exchange of a convicted Russian drug smuggler jailed in Connecticut for Trevor Reed a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia since 2019. Meanwhile, the fate of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and former marine Paul Whelan remains unclear.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ajit Jain
Person
Warren Buffett
CNBC

Here’s what it’s like to attend Warren Buffett’s shopping carnival for shareholders

Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting's pregame is nothing short of an extravaganza. Thousands of Berkshire shareholders flocked to Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend for the annual meeting Saturday. Before hearing from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, investors gathered in a sprawling convention center to explore exhibits featuring the conglomerate's holdings — from toy trains mimicking BNSF Railway rolling stock, Berkshire chocolate coins from See's Candies to Buffett-branded Brooks athleisure.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Nuclear Weapon#Berkshire Hathaway Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
World War II
Benzinga

China Offers 'So Much Better Companies At So Much Lower Prices': Charlie Munger

Shares of many Chinese companies that trade in the United States have fallen over the last year with fears of accounting irregularities, tighter control and the potential to be delisted from U.S. exchanges. That hasn’t stopped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger from being a fan of investing in Chinese companies.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Berkshire Poured $51 Billion Into Stocks in the First Three Months of 2022

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Berkshire's net earnings down 53% year over year

Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger preside over the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, nicknamed the “Woodstock for Capitalists.” The Omaha, Nebraska, event gives shareholders a chance to hear the legendary pair discuss investing, their economic outlook and life.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Axios

Berkshire's Charlie Munger says Robinhood is justly "unraveling"

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger called Robinhood "disgusting" and said the stock trading app was "unraveling," in an annual shareholder meeting on Saturday. The big picture: The app reported a decrease in users and a larger-than-expected loss for the first quarter, CNBC reports. Robinhood shares are also down 88%...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
129K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy