Pompano Beach, FL

1 safely evacuated; 1 dog deceased after duplex fire in Pompano Beach

By Alex Browning
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was safely evacuated and a dog was deceased after a duplex fire in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to a duplex fire that ripped out near the 800 block of...

wsvn.com

