De-Bunking the Stat: What Makes a Scoring Chance?

It was a night to forget for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs 5-0. The Bolts had a big opportunity early on in the first period in what was probably the game's biggest momentum shift when Toronto's Kyle Clifford was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Ross Colton. Tampa Bay, whose power play was red hot to close out the regular season, had a man advantage for the next five minutes, but failed to record a shot on goal for the first four minutes of the power play.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO