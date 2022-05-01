ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

De-Bunking the Stat: What Makes a Scoring Chance?

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to evaluating hockey, we need both what the numbers tell us and what our eyes see. When it comes to data and measuring things, you all know I'm a big fan. But, I'm also a big fan of getting things as accurate as possible and acknowledging the limits...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Lafleur funeral, farewell to be emotional for Canadiens owner

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson will have a heavy-hearted sense of deja vu for the final goodbye to Guy Lafleur. Family, friends, former teammates and opponents, and countless fans have struggled with the loss of the Canadiens icon, who died at age 70 on April 22, 31 months after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
NHL
NHL

Preds Postseason Preview: Five Things to Watch Against Avs in Round One

Nashville Set to Face Colorado in Playoffs for Second Time; Plenty of Factors to Consider in Matchup. The Nashville Predators are underdogs heading into their Round One series against the Colorado Avalanche. That's just the way it is when the team in the West's second Wild Card spot faces off against the club that finished atop the conference.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Arizona Coyotes & Assistant Coach Phil Housley Agree to Part Ways

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes and Assistant Coach Phil Housley have mutually agreed to part ways. Housley is in the final year of his three-year contract. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Phil for everything he...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a shutout loss in Game 1

It was a night to forget for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs 5-0. The Bolts had a big opportunity early on in the first period in what was probably the game's biggest momentum shift when Toronto's Kyle Clifford was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Ross Colton. Tampa Bay, whose power play was red hot to close out the regular season, had a man advantage for the next five minutes, but failed to record a shot on goal for the first four minutes of the power play.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Saros to miss first two games for Predators in series against Avalanche

Goalie has lower-body injury; Rittich, Ingram remaining options for Nashville. Juuse Saros will not play for the Nashville Predators in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. Saros, the Predators' No. 1 goalie, missed the final two games...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

5 Canadiens Takeaways From End of Season Player Availability

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes as well as several players met with the media one final time this season on Saturday following locker cleanups, exit meetings, and physicals which signal the start of a busy summer for the Habs. Here’s a recap of the main talking points throughout the day.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators without Saros for 1st 2 games of series with Avs

DENVER (AP) — All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros of Nashville will miss the first two games of the first-round series with Colorado due to a left leg injury. Saros was ruled out Monday by Predators coach John Hynes, who said a decision hasn't been made between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

All Down The Line - At the 2022 NHL trade deadline, the Caps made a pair of acquisitions to bring in a pair of veteran Swedish forwards, Marcus Johansson and Johan Larsson. Johansson was originally a Caps' first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft, and he skated in over 500 games with the Caps through 2016-17, when he was dealt to New Jersey.
NHL
NHL

'This is why you play hockey': Stars excited to get playoffs started

CALGARY, Alberta -- On the eve of Game 1 of their first round series against the Calgary Flames, the Stars got in a brisk 40-minute practice at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was a full team practice, as key veterans Vladislav Namestnikov and John Klingberg joined the team on the ice. Both...
NHL
NHL

Bolts use Tuesday's practice to reset after the series-opening loss

The Tampa Bay Lightning practiced at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Wednesday's Game Two clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a lively, upbeat practice for the Bolts, who are putting Game One behind them and looking forward to the opportunity to tie the series tomorrow night.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lightning not in 'uncharted waters' entering Game 2 against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Lightning lost a combined 13 playoff games during their back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs in 2020 and 2021. Of those 13, their largest margin of defeat was three goals, which happened only twice. Then came the disaster that was Monday. The Lightning lost 5-0 to...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Goalie Coach Not Renewed

During a season-end press conference, Kraken general manager Ron Francis announced he "made the decision [Tuesday] not to renew the contract of Andrew Allen, our goalie coach." "Basically, with how the season had gone," Francis said when asked about reasons for not extending Allen's contract. "We [the team's goaltending performance]...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Lafleur remembered for 'deep humanity' at funeral for Canadiens legend

MONTREAL -- Guy Lafleur was remembered by his peers, praised by politicians and loved by the people who witnessed, or watched or heard broadcasts of, his funeral Mass held Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens legend died of cancer at the age of 70 on April 22. "His impact touched three generations...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Harness the energy

EDMONTON, AB - 'We try to delay going onto the ice a few minutes. We're going to get the building whipped into a fever before we get out there.'. Those were the words of former Oilers General Manager and Head Coach Glen Sather, spoken during the 1980s, that were built into the hair-raising pre-game playoff introduction video that played in front of a feverous crowd in Rogers Place as the decibel level rose.
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs buzz: McDavid, Oilers look to start deep run

Host Kings in one of four games on first day of postseason. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There are four playoff games scheduled for Monday, the first day of the postseason. On Tap. There are four games on the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche vs. Predators: 2022 First-Round Playoff Preview

After 82 gruelling regular-season games, the Colorado Avalanche‘s journey toward hockey’s biggest prize begins Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. This series is a tale of two teams on opposite sides of the Western Conference spectrum. The Avalanche finished as the top seed, while the Predators slipped into the final wild card slot after blowing a lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

3 Keys: Stars at Flames, Game 1 of Western First Round

Oettinger making first playoff start for Dallas; top line's play key for Calgary. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will play each other for the second time in the past three postseasons when they begin their Western Conference First Round series with Game 1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. The...
NHL

