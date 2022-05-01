ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Meet the Colts 2022 draft players

By WRTV.com Staff
wrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have eight new players after this year's NFL draft. “It was a good weekend for us," general manager Chris Ballard said. "We’re always looking for athletic, unique traits that we want to take.”. Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce was the Colts' first...

www.wrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Virginia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Youngstown, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs, Texans Agree To Trade After NFL Draft

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs quietly agreed to a trade on Monday, two days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Houston has sent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Kansas City. The Texans announced the trade with little fanfare on their team website this afternoon. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ballard
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Draft Picks in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have made three trades that have impacted the picks they have for the 2023 NFL Draft, including one that has yet to be resolved. The trade for Deshaun Watson continues to be felt in that class, but the Browns also added a pair of draft picks in trades during the 2022 NFL Draft, so they currently have eight picks in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Yale University#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts finished with the most athletic draft class in 2022

There was one common theme throughout the 2022 NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts: bet on high-end traits and athleticism. It was clear the Colts wanted to infuse the roster with more athletic and dynamic playmakers at different positions across the roster. It started with Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round and ended with Yale defensive back Rodney Thomas II in the seventh round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Former NFL Star Fired By Sports Media Company Monday

A former NFL star has been fired by his employer, a sports media company, for allegedly attacking an employee. Olin Kreutz, a former Chicago Bears center, allegedly “physically attacked” a coworker this week. CHGO Sports, his former employer, has since parted ways with the former NFL offensive lineman.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Buckeyes DB announces transfer to SEC program

Former Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine has decided to return to his home state to continue his college football career. Monday, Turrentine announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Tennessee. He was a 4-star member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, ranking as a Top 200 prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

IHSAA approves boys volleyball, girls wrestling as emerging sports

INDIANAPOLIS – During its annual review of the by-laws on Monday afternoon, the Board of Directors of the Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. voted unanimously to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball to its new Emerging Sport Process. The Board of Directors, led by this year’s President Jeff Doyle of Barr-Reeve High School and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Braden Galloway is headed to Chicago

Former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway is getting an opportunity to play professional football. Galloway announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears. This is excellent news for Galloway, who missed most of the Tiger’s season to prove himself to scouts. He missed time with a concussion earlier in the year, and then a shoulder and labrum injury in his first game back from the concussion caused him to miss the remainder of the season. He could only play 132 snaps over six games in his final Clemson season. There was a lot of hype around Galloway when he entered the Tigers program, and injuries were really the thing that held him back in the end. He ended his career with 38 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns, playing in 32 career games. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG (@bradengalloway) List Twitter reacts: Justyn Ross goes undrafted  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy