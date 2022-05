One tornado confirmed near Colfax Saturday evening

COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – One tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Saturday evening in our area.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was rated “EF-unknown” after emergency management reported no damage as they conducted a survey assessment after the storm.

The tornado was reported by trained spotters 3 miles southwest of Colfax.

A tornado that produces no damage is not able to be rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The scale uses damage to determine the strength of the tornado. If there is no damage, then it is given “unknown” status.

Storm Reports:

ILX 4/30 5:33 PM SANGAMON 3 E CHATHAM IL HAIL 1 ILX 4/30 5:40 PM MCLEAN 1 N STANFORD IL TSTM WND GST 67 ILX 4/30 5:53 PM LOGAN 2 SW ATLANTA IL HAIL 1.25 ILX 4/30 5:57 PM CHRISTIAN 1 SW SICILY IL TSTM WND DMG ILX 4/30 6:13 PM LOGAN ATLANTA IL HAIL 1 ILX 4/30 6:26 PM CHRISTIAN 1 NE TAYLORVILLE IL HAIL 0.75 ILX 4/30 6:31 PM MCLEAN 1 WNW DOWNS IL HAIL 0.75 ILX 4/30 6:40 PM MCLEAN 1 SW CENTRAL ILLINOIS A IL HAIL 0.5 ILX 4/30 6:42 PM CHRISTIAN TAYLORVILLE IL HAIL 0.25 ILX 4/30 6:44 PM CHRISTIAN 1 NE TAYLORVILLE IL HAIL 1



ILX 4/30 6:46 PM MCLEAN 3 SW COLFAX IL TORNADO ILX 4/30 7:02 PM MACON MOUNT ZION IL HAIL 1.25 ILX 4/30 7:04 PM MACON 2 SSE MOUNT ZION IL FUNNEL CLOUD ILX 4/30 7:05 PM MACON MOUNT ZION IL FUNNEL CLOUD ILX 4/30 7:18 PM MACON 1 SE MOUNT ZION IL HAIL 1.25 ILX 4/30 7:30 PM PIATT BEMENT IL HAIL 1 ILX 4/30 7:42 PM CHAMPAIGN IVESDALE IL HAIL 0.75 ILX 4/30 7:56 PM CHAMPAIGN SAVOY IL HAIL 0.75 ILX 4/30 7:58 PM CHAMPAIGN 1 N SAVOY IL HAIL 0.5

LOT 4/30 7:33 PM FORD PIPER CITY IL HAIL 1

