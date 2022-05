The Boston Celtics have recently defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a blowout. There is no doubt that this was a good win for them, especially since they lost Game 1 at home. Jaylen Brown did not have a good game in Game 1 , but he bounced back in a big way. He ended the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, and he was instrumental in the Boston Celtics getting their win. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was slowed down by the Boston Celtics' defense in the first half, but came out much better in the second half, finishing with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO