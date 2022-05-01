FDA sets tentative dates to publicly review Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

(WWLP) – The FDA has set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children.

The FDA said it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21, and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccines in children under five.

The agency typically waits for a recommendation from its committee before making a decision, and usually follows that recommendation.

Children under 5 are the only group in the united states unable to get the shots.

