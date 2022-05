After two halves, eighty minutes, and countless shots, it was the very first shot of the game, courtesy of Noel Sotelo, that wound up being the game winner. The goal, one of two by the junior forward, came just over a minute and a half into the first half and led Osbourn (7-0-4 in district, 9-0-4 overall) to a 3-0 Cedar Run District victory over visiting Patriot (7-3-1, 8-4-1) Tuesday.

NOKESVILLE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO