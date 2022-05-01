Rams finished with the least athletic draft class of 2022

The Los Angeles Rams began the 2022 NFL draft with eight draft picks, and they finished with that same amount after making two trades: one up and one down. They filled most of their top needs, selecting four defensive backs, two linemen, one running back and an edge rusher.

What they didn’t do is put together a very athletic draft class. In fact, it was the least athletic in the NFL based on a number of measurables that go into Kent Lee Platte’s “Relative Athletic Score.” It accounts for height, weight, 40-yard dash time, broad jump and other combine drills, giving fans an idea of how athletic a player is compared to his peers.

According to average RAS, the Rams’ draft class ranks 32nd out of 32 teams for 2022. It was weighed down heavily by Derion Kendrick and Kyren Williams, who both had an RAS below 4.00.

Logan Bruss and Daniel Hardy are the only two players in the Rams’ class who scored above an 8.50, making them the most athletic of Los Angeles’ class.

Below are the Relative Athletic Scores of each player from the Rams’ class, though Quentin Lake’s was not available due to a lack of testing numbers from the combine and his pro day.

Bruss’ position was also changed from offensive tackle to guard to give a better idea of how he compares to players at the position he’ll play for the Rams.

Wisconsin G Logan Bruss (Round 3, Pick 104)

South Carolina State CB Decobie Durant (Round 4, Pick 142)

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (Round 5, Pick 164)

UCLA S Quentin Lake (Round 6, Pick 211)

Georgia CB Derion Kendrick (Round 6, Pick 212)

Montana State OLB Daniel Hardy (Round 7, Pick 235)

Kansas State S Russ Yeast (Round 7, Pick 253)

Michigan State OT AJ Archie (Round 7, Pick 261)