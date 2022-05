Brandon Beane believes in going up to get your guys when the situation presents itself. In the 2022 NFL Draft, it happened twice. In the first round when the Buffalo Bills moved from No. 25 to No. 23 to select cornerback Kaiir Elam and in the fifth round when the team moved picks 168 and 203 to the Chicago Bears in exchange for pick 148 to select wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

