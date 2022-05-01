ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Herb gardening in small spaces to be presented at Chapman-Hall House

By Christine Hopf-Lovette, LCHA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House Stewardship Committee invites the public to an outdoor presentation on small space herb gardening. On May 14 at 10 a.m. at the small herb garden behind the historic site, Marie Erskine will review the plants in the garden, discussing the types of plants, horticulture, and...

