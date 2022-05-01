ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Attorney General Frosh Seeking Relief for Student Loan Borrowers

By Attorney General for the State of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRJYd_0fPi5Pi000

BALTIMORE, MD (April 28, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today, together with five other attorneys general, called on the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the federal student loan debt of thousands of students, including students in Maryland, who attended schools operated by the for-profit company Education Corporation of America (ECA).

The Borrower Defense Application submitted today seeks relief for student loan borrowers of ECA due to alleged misrepresentations to students regarding its accreditation status, its efforts to obtain a new accreditation, and its broken promises to students, including its promise of lifetime career counseling. ECA also did business as Brightwood Career Institute, Virginia College, Ecotech, and the Golf Academy of America.

Accredited schools must meet defined standards of quality from an outside accreditor. Without accreditation, schools do not qualify for Title IV federal student aid programs that serve as a key source of revenue. ECA’s accreditor was decertified in 2016. The company then attempted – and failed – to obtain a new accreditor. ECA consistently downplayed its suspect accreditation status and overestimated the likelihood that it would obtain new accreditation.

Throughout this time, ECA also recruited students and promised them education and career counseling services. ECA further victimized these students by failing to provide those services and abruptly closing its campuses in December 2018.

Federal law permits the Department of Education to forgive federal student loans when borrowers were deceived in obtaining loans. In today’s application, the attorney’s general urged the Department of Education to provide “full relief to ECA students, including refunds of the money students already paid on those loans.”

In Maryland, approximately 910 borrowers who attended ECA schools from June 2016 through December 2018 owe approximately $991,000 in federal student loans.

“The loans that these students obtained to attend ECA schools should be canceled,” said Attorney General Frosh. “After years of enrolling students despite its failure to obtain accreditation, ECA abruptly closed its campuses, leaving students with thousands of dollars in debt and without a quality education.”

Attorney General Frosh is joined in this letter application by the attorneys general of Alabama, California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The post Attorney General Frosh Seeking Relief for Student Loan Borrowers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 3

no guilt white man
2d ago

How about relief from mortgages? Oh wait, we are expected to honor our debts these college snowflakes need to honor theirs

Reply
2
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Warren, Warnock, Colleagues Ask Department of Education for its Plans to Provide a “Fresh Start” to Student Loan Borrowers in Default

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, asking the Department of Education (ED) for details about its plan to give a “fresh start” to student loan borrowers […] The post Van Hollen, Warren, Warnock, Colleagues Ask Department of Education for its Plans to Provide a “Fresh Start” to Student Loan Borrowers in Default appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
California, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Loans#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#Federal Student Aid#Eca#Virginia College#Ecotech#Title Iv
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Time is running out to enter Maryland’s $1M VaxCash promotion

If you want a shot at winning Maryland’s $1 million grand prize for getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, time is running out: the final drawing is Tuesday. Marylanders who get their COVID-19 booster shots Monday will still have a chance to win VaxCash. To be eligible, you must...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

US labor department reaches out to HBCU grads

It’s graduation season and as recent grads try to determine what career path to take, one agency headquartered here in Washington, D.C. wants them to consider looking at federal government careers. As part of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Department of Labor’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy