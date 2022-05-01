Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

In the early 20th century, Villa Igiea played host to royalty, celebrities, and aristocrats. Now, after an extensive restoration, its doors are once again open. On an April morning in 1907, a three-masted yacht, the Victoria and Albert, dropped anchor at the northern end of the Bay of Palermo. Royal banners flapped in the wind while officers and cadets in smart naval uniforms swarmed over polished decks. Rumors quickly spread through the streets of Palermo, and crowds began to gather on the quays, hoping for a glimpse of the passengers. As the tenders were being lowered, people craned their necks for a better view of the burly gentleman in a homburg hat who was boarding one of the boats. Edward VII, the king of England, had come to call on the Florio family at the Villa Igiea.

