Bridgeport man stabbed multiple times by stranger

By Sydney Reynolds
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was socializing with his cousin in a parking lot on Saturday night when an unknown stranger walked up to the pair, engaging in a verbal fight and ultimately stabbing the man in the face, chest and leg.

Bridgeport police first became aware of this incident when St. Vincent’s Hospital alerted law enforcement that a patient had walked in with multiple stab wounds. Police responded around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night, discovering the 39-year-old Bridgeport man. The wounds were non-life threatening and the man is recovering.

Police soon learned the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night in the parking lot of the Trumbull Gardens Apartment Complex. Evidence was collected at the scene.

The victim told police that he was socializing with his cousin when an unknown man walked over to them and began to argue with the cousin. The victim described the stranger as a Black male. He tried to verbally de-escalate the situation and intervene but was abruptly assaulted by him. He suffered three stab wounds, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police have given no other information regarding the suspect’s description. If anyone has any information regarding the stabbing, they are encouraged to contact the case officer Detective Todd Toth at 203-581-5291. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 203-576-TIPS.

Michael Reed
2d ago

please, an unknown man?. I'm not buying that. I would guess he said that because he's going to handle the situation his way.a little street justice could be in the cards.

