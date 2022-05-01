ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parksley, VA

Troopers: Driver shot dead on Route 13 on Eastern Shore

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old man was shot to death on Route 13/Lankford Highway on the Eastern Shore early Thursday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m. on April 28, state police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on the highway at the intersection of Front Street and Mary N. Smith Road.

When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median, with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver, identified as Dajon Trikece Wise of Parksley, Virginia, died at the scene.

Authorities are asking for anyone who may have been driving in the area before or after the incident who may have possible information. If you know anything about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior, you are are encouraged to contact Virginia State Police by calling 757-424-6800 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

This investigation is active and ongoing, troopers said.

