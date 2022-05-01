ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA playoffs 2022: All-Star power could be the driving force in the second round

By Jeff Zillgitt, Cydney Henderson and Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The first round of the NBA playoffs produced some great games and great series.

Can the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals provide the same quality and entertainment?

These four series feature the top teams in the league and some of the best players: Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Steph Curry and many more.

USA TODAY NBA staffers Matt Eppers, Cydney Henderson, Larry Starks and Jeff Zillgitt offer their predictions:

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drive the Bucks past the Celtics' vaunted defense, which includes Al Horford (42) and Jayson Tatum (0)? Morry Gash, AP

Milwaukee-Boston

This feels like a conference finals matchup rather than a conference semifinals series, with the defending champions (Milwaukee) against a team (Boston) that has been inching toward a title for a few seasons. The Celtics have an All-NBA/MVP candidate in Jayson Tatum, who can score and play defense, Jaylen Brown whose high-level production has been underappreciated, the defensive player of the year in Marcus Smart and a cast that plays great team defense. The Bucks still have the best player in the series (Giannis Antetokounmpo), but will that be enough to get Milwaukee past Boston without injured Khris Middleton?

Predictions

Eppers: Celtics in 7

Henderson: Celtics in 6

Starks: Celtics in 6

Zillgitt: Celtics in 7

With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers will need more scoring from James Harden (1) to compete against the No. 1 Heat. John E. Sokolowski, USA TODAY Spo

Philadelphia-Miami

The air whistled right out of this series when the Sixers announced All-NBA center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a facial fracture and concussion sustained late in Philadelphia’s Game 6 blowout victory against Toronto on Thursday. That makes Philadelphia’s task that much more difficult against a talented and deep Heat team led by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Miami dealt with bumps and bruises to Butler and Lowry late in the series against Atlanta, and that could also have an impact on the series. Either way, it puts more pressure on Philadelphia’s James Harden to have a great series.

Predictions

Eppers: Heat in 6

Henderson: Heat in 6

Starks: Heat in 5

Zillgitt: Heat in 6

The Mavericks will miss the scoring punch of Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) against Devin Booker and the Suns. Hardaway is expected to miss the series with a foot injury. Rick Scuteri, AP

Dallas-Phoenix

After both teams dealt with injury in the first-round, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are healthy heading into the Western Conference semifinals. Devin Booker and Luka Doncic are back in the lineup for their teams and look as if they didn’t miss a beat. Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddle stepped up in Doncic’s absence and proved to be a threat behind the three-point line, but how well will Dallas be able to shoot the ball against Phoenix’s defense. And you can’t forget about the Suns offense, led by Booker and a red-hot Chris Paul, who seems on a mission to win a title this year.

Predictions

Eppers: Suns in 5

Henderson: Suns in 6

Starks: Suns in 5

Zillgitt: Suns in 5

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) meets with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: CAJC Jeff Chiu, AP

Golden State-Memphis

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies took the next step in their ascension with a first-round victory and now face a Warriors team that was once in a similar position as the contender on the rise. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have Golden State back in championship form, and Jordan Poole has added a new dynamic to the offense as a third dead-eye shooter. The Grizzlies are not intimidated, having won four of the past five meetings dating to last year's play-in tournament. Their youthful swagger and athleticism will offer an interesting contrast to the experience of the veteran Warriors.

Predictions

Eppers: Grizzlies in 7

Henderson: Warriors in 5

Starks: Warriors in 5

Zillgitt: Warriors in 6

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs 2022: All-Star power could be the driving force in the second round

