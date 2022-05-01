ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Why I, a former refugee from Laos, started a museum of international diaspora in ... Idaho

By Palina Louangketh
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

I bet you have not heard about the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora.

Idaho? Why does Idaho need a museum of international diaspora?

What's diaspora?

I bet you didn’t know that there are 123 countries of origin and distinct peoples in Idaho over the state’s history. This may not sound unique, but for Idaho, it’s quite special. As a matter of fact, Boise – Idaho’s capital – was certified as a “welcoming city” by Welcoming America in 2019 .

This is where my story begins – a former refugee from Laos who now teaches at Boise State University. This is what I want to share with you for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month .

AAPI: Asian and Pacific Islander heritage helps lift America to what it must be

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuR8t_0fPi21tG00
Palina Louangketh, right, and her family at a refugee camp in the Philippines in 1980-81. "For my family, we journeyed for 2 1/2 weeks on foot, climbed up trees during the day to sleep in safety, slept in massacre sites to hide from danger because danger had already befallen those who laid lifeless around us." Family photo

Forced displacement of peoples from war and disasters

The Idaho Museum of International Diaspora (IMID, pronounced "eye mid") is an emerging multicultural community center and museum – an educational hub where visitors will connect, learn and experience histories, accomplishments and cultures of diverse people in past and current contexts.

My inspiration for creating the IMID predates my life as an Idahoan.

The IMID defines “diaspora” as the involuntary displacement of peoples and includes those who are not only of refugee and immigrant backgrounds, but also those who have been displaced resulting from human trafficking, adoption and homelessness.

Legacies of War: Undetonated bombs still litter Laos

For my single mother, her courageous decision to flee during the communist domination in Laos with her two young children from our home in Southern Laos that evening in November 1979 took us on a remarkable journey of surviving uncertainty.

We journeyed for 2 1/2 weeks on foot, climbed up trees during the day to sleep in safety, slept in massacre sites to hide from danger because danger had already befallen those who laid lifeless around us, and even paddled a wooden single-file canoe across the mighty and treacherous Mekong River from Laos to Thailand – all in the spirit of attaining freedom and safety.

Who wouldn’t want this? What sacrifices are you willing to make to attain the highest level of security and happiness?

From Laos to refugee camps to Idaho

Our long journey with only the clothes we wore out of Laos into two refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines and into the United States brought us to our new home in Boise in October 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doPSB_0fPi21tG00
Palina Louangketh, left, and her family in Boise, Idaho, in 1982. Family photo

Idaho has a long-standing history of welcoming refugees since 1975, when the Indochinese Refugee Assistance Program was established. It was the program that my family and I came through. Shortly after the resettlement of Southeast Asian refugees, Idaho soon received new refugee arrivals from Eastern Europe. As conflicts continued, people were scattered throughout the world.

This displacement of peoples out of their homes, regions and countries – referred to as a diaspora phenomenon – is why the IMID is such a critical player in sharing their collective stories globally through creative platforms. IMID will highlight the lives of diaspora groups from within Idaho and around the world through art, food, culture, music, literature, the environment and additional creative platforms.

Surviving war: From Laos to Arizona Costume Institute

As Ukraine and Afghanistan continue to show us, people forced to flee their homes need to share their pasts with their new communities so they can share a future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5Ac4_0fPi21tG00
Dr. Palina Louangketh, a former refugee from Laos, teaches at Boise State University, leads equity and strategic partnerships at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and is the founder and executive director of the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora based in Boise. Courtesy of Dr. Palina Louangketh

Over the decades, Idaho has continued to resettle new arrivals, including refugees from additional European countries, parts of Africa, Middle Eastern countries, Central and East Asia, and the Caribbean. Today, Boise is actively resettling Afghan refugees.

Though Idaho is often referred to as lacking diversity, various regions of the state have a rich history of cultural heritages, including Idaho Black history, Chinese, Basque, Japanese, Mexican, Hawaiian Islander and European cultures. Although the populations of these distinct cultures remain very small when compared with larger states, their presence and cultural heritages can be experienced in Idaho.

Stories of diasporas across Idaho in past and current contexts from peoples of diverse backgrounds and experiences like my family’s story of survival, resilience and fortitude further inspired the development of the IMID to experience the world in Idaho. Founded in 2018 and established as a nonprofit in 2019, the IMID will connect Idaho communities to cultures from around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G324_0fPi21tG00
Dr. Palina Louangketh, a former refugee from Laos, teaches at Boise State University, leads equity and strategic partnerships at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and is the founder and executive director of the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora based in Boise. Courtesy of Dr. Palina Louangketh

For people of the cultural groups represented in the IMID, the museum becomes a beacon of inspiration, hope and source of pride.

For those who may not identify with a specific culture, the IMID serves as that special destination – an educational hub where local, national and international visitors come to learn about the human journey stories from around the world, discover their own personal connections, and explore how to become an active part of their communities and relevant topics no matter where they live.

Dr. Palina Louangketh, a former refugee from Laos, teaches at Boise State University, leads equity and strategic partnerships at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and is the founder and executive director of the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora based in Boise.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why I, a former refugee from Laos, started a museum of international diaspora in ... Idaho

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
103.5 KISSFM

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
95.7 KEZJ

What Do Idahoans Believe Happened To Missing Deorr Kunz Jr?

The case of a missing two-year-old boy who disappeared from a central Idaho campground almost seven years ago continues to gain attention on a national level. As the July anniversary of the incident approaches, there are still more questions than answers as to how the child vanished while four adults stood close by in broad daylight.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Boise 19-year-old found dead in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 19-year-old boy has been found dead in Moscow. On May 1 at 11:28 a.m., the Moscow Police Department received a report of a body found in Paradise Creek near College Ave. Moscow Police officers and detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation. The body...
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Opposition to Bruce Willis’s Planned Idaho Airport

There are a lot of people who like Camas County and don’t want to see a drastic change. They like the slower pace of life, lack of opportunities for their kids, and a tiny tax base. As many of you know, the actor Bruce Willis has been attempting for years to construct a small private airport that could help alleviate air traffic in and out of neighboring Blaine County. Willis may be suffering from an illness but remains a shrewd businessman.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laos#Afghan Refugees#Art#Museum#Welcoming America#Boise State University#Asian American#Aapi#Imid
MIX 106

How Idaho Satanists Plot to Hijack National Day of Prayer in Boise

When we last heard from the Idaho Satanists, they were humming and strumming along within the interior of the Idaho Capitol building. Do you remember we covered that story for you exclusively here? Organizers of the National Day of Prayer are concerned that the Satanists will now be involved in the event at the capitol on May 5th.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

For what was said to be the first time in the history of Bonneville County, two women served on a jury this week in May 1922. Lizzie Ashcroft and Orinda Lenore Allred Otteson were the first two women called to serve as jurors, on a civil case in a justice of the peace case held May 1. The same day, what farmers called a “million dollar snow” fell on the Upper Snake River Valley. The snow started early in the morning and continued most of the day. “Farmers welcomed it, as most of them had just completed their seeding and said the moisture came at the proper time to insure quick germination,” wire services reported.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Firefighters Needed for Area Where 110,000 Acres Burned South of Lewiston Last Year

CRAIGMONT – Idaho Department of Lands Craig Mountain Forest Protective District is looking for experienced wildland firefighters who can lead wildland fire engine crews. The Idaho Department of Lands says a nationwide shortage of qualified wildland fire engine bosses poses significant impacts for Idaho. Each engine boss leads a single fire engine and attached personnel and is responsible for the crew's safety on wildland and prescribed fire incidents.
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

Either Way You Slice It, Idaho’s Best Breakfast Sandwich Can Be Found in Boise

It's long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When you sit down for that first meal of the day, what are your taste buds craving the most?. Do you have a sweet tooth that guides you toward fluffy pancakes, french toast and waffles? Are you drawn toward something a little more savory like biscuits and gravy or a gooey ham and cheese omelet? Or do you enjoy a tried and true breakfast sandwich?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Do You Drive in Idaho? You Need to Know This Crazy Merge Lane Law

When you learn to drive a car there are a lot of requirements before you can get a driving license. You must pass a written test to prove that you know the rules of the road and you also have to pass a driving test to show that you can put that knowledge into practice. But, even with all the teaching and testing, there are still some Idaho road rules that you may find surprising.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One GOP hopeful for Idaho Secretary of State says she wouldn't work to increase voter turnout

BOISE — The three GOP rivals for Idaho Secretary of State faced off again in a televised debate Thursday night – their second this week – differing on the secretary’s role with regard to voter turnout, election integrity and more. It was another lively exchange highlighting differences between the three hopefuls: state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene; state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. Idaho Press news partner KTVB hosted the debate and the full video is available for viewing at...
IDAHO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Western river compacts were innovative in the 1920s but couldn't foresee today's water challenges

The Western U.S. is in a water crisis, from California to Nebraska. An ongoing drought is predicted to last at least through July 2022. Recent research suggests that these conditions may be better labeled aridification – meaning that warming and drying are long-term trends. On the Colorado River, the country’s two largest reservoirs – Lake Powell and Lake Mead – are at their lowest levels in 50 years. This could threaten water supplies for Western states and electricity generation from the massive hydropower turbines embedded in the lakes’ dams. In August 2021 the federal government issued a first-ever water shortage declaration...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

458K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy