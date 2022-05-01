ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Heartstopper': Why you should make time to watch Netflix's sweet, queer YA romance

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Some TV series are so sweet, so joyous and so wonderful that the mere mention of them can make you smile. Netflix's "Heartstopper" is one of those.

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman , who wrote the show herself, "Heartstopper" (streaming now, ★★★★ out of four) is a delightfully charming half hour series about Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two British teen boys who fall madly in love over the course of a school year. It's a simple story that feels vital in today's climate, and it is exquisitely portrayed by the young actors. Brought to life onscreen with the help from drawings and doodles from the graphic novels, "Heartstopper" is one of the best teen series Netflix has ever offered. It is a distillation of happiness so complete it is hard not to fall in love with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVt2j_0fPi1zQs00
Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are British teens from two walks of life that fall head over heels for each other in Netflix's sweet rom-com, "Heartstopper." Netflix

At the start of "Heartstopper," Charlie Spring is his school's only out gay kid, hooking up with closeted Ben (Sebastian Croft) in secret and recovering from a traumatic year of bullying after he was outed against his will. He has low self-esteem and even lower self-worth, and he soon falls head over heels for his new homeroom seat mate, Nick Nelson, a straight, popular member of the rugby team with whom he has ostensibly nothing in common. What starts looking like an unrequited crush soon blossoms into friendship and romance as Nick realizes he's bisexual and the couple navigate dating amid the complicated politics of high school hierarchies.

The graphic novels behind the series: Netflix series boosts 'Heartstopper' sales

STREAM NOW: Watch these LGBTQ-friendly TV shows, films to honor Pride Month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSLPT_0fPi1zQs00
William Gao as Tao and Yasmin Finney as Elle in "Heartstopper." Netflix

The series also follows Charlie's friends Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), each dealing with fundamental change. Elle is transgender and recently left Charlie and Tao's boys' school for its sister girls' school, where she struggles to fit in. Tao is so protective of Charlie and Elle that he pushes Nick away and is ignorant to the fact that Elle has feelings for him.

In her scripts, Oseman is able to capture the sense of whimsy and earnestness that made her graphic novels, which began as a webcomic, so popular and heartwarming. There is actually a lot of conflict in "Heartstopper," in addition to sad and upsetting moments. Charlie is the victim of bullying and his mental health suffers. Nick's struggle with his sexuality is not easy.  But once you've finished the eight episodes it doesn't feel as though you've watched anything with even a little bit of stress.

One important element that makes "Heartstopper" such an addictive source of positivity is the fact that the teenagers who populate its private school halls are kids you would actually want to be around in real life. This is not the place of sex, drugs and rebellion a la HBO's "Euphoria" or annoying, juvenile kitsch of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth" films. These are (almost) emotionally mature young adults dealing with serious issues while enjoying their youth. When Charlie and Nick play in the snow or go to the beach, it is so achingly simple and beautiful you'll find yourself running outside at the first flurries to make a snow angel.

'Love, Victor': Hulu's gay teen rom-com was dumped by Disney+: Why that sends the wrong message

One of the best things about "Heartstopper" is that it is not as unique in the teen TV space as it would have been a few years ago. It is one of, if not many, at least a few LGBTQ-themed series . It is able to be lower key, more focused on romance than capital I importance. This kind of of subtle, simple representation is also important. It is a pretty typical high school story of teen crushes and emotions. It's just about a group of LGBTQ teens.

So if you're looking for escape, for positivity and glee, look no further than "Heartstopper." It may not stop your heart, but it might make it grow three or four sizes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Heartstopper': Why you should make time to watch Netflix's sweet, queer YA romance

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Locke
Person
Kit Connor
Person
Sebastian Croft
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Openly Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Was Told by a Lesbian Director to Stay in the Closet

Click here to read the full article. When openly gay “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel —who plays the wigtastic gossip-loving Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series — was starting her acting career, she was told by a lesbian director that she should stay in the closet. “We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” Rosheuvel tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’ I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Queer#British
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Financial World

NETFLIX lost 200,000 subscribers in one month!

According to The Mirror, NETFLIX plummeted nearly 40% on Wall Street burning 58 billion in market cap and losing 200,000 subscribers earlier this month. Hence the consequences: according to The Mirror, NETFLIX is thinking of canceling many series and films to contain the losses. NETFLIX is also considering a low-priced,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Is ‘The Northman’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘The Northman’ Be Streaming?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the legend of Amleth, which is the main inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking warrior prince in the year 895. When his father, the king (played by Ethan Hawke) is injured in battle, Prince Amleth is given responsibilities and becomes a target for those seeking power. Lots of gritty surviving and bloody fighting ensues.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
CNET

Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

It's almost May already and that's extremely upsetting. Pushing that aside for a second, Hulu is dropping a bunch of new, original programming. Top of the list is most like Candy, a Jessica Biel led drama set in the '80s. We've also got Conversations with Friends, a new limited series based on a Sally Rooney novel. Did you enjoy Normal People back in 2020? You might want to give this one a gander.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

458K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy