Grand Ledge development plans fall through

A proposal to develop Bridge Street Plaza in Grand Ledge has fallen through. Developer Tim Booth from Booth Enterprises said not everyone was on board with his plans.

According to Booth, parking was an issue, because city officials wanted him to reduce his plans by one tier of parking and by dropping the height of the building. Booth said, they did not want to give him any type of concession on taxes in return and that he would have needed a third layer of apartments to make up for tax payments.

“I just decided to put my efforts somewhere else and move on,” Booth said.

Which was good news to some residents.

“I'm pleased that they decided not to develop it right now,” said Charles Hoffmeyer, a resident of Grand Ledge. “At least that gives us another couple of years of being able to use the space as we have been enjoying it. And I hope that the Downtown Development Authority will choose to leave as open space for the community to use.”

City Manager Adam Smith confirmed a note received from the developer’s note, that stated, “I will not proceed with this project. I will look for other ways to help Grand Ledge.”

The Downtown Development Authority is still working on making the space redevelopment ready for other potential developers. They have invested $30,000 dollars for title and survey work, environmental due diligence, legal and engineering services and public utilities evaluation.

“Creating a dedicated covered area for food trucks to converge in with picnic tables and facility lease the sport their operations, that would kind of join the to the commercial interests and the community interests and be able to make it a space everybody could take advantage of,” Hoffmeyer said.

Booth originally intended a multi-use complex to generate foot traffic to downtown. It would have included a stage on the bottom level as well as a Coffee shop, laundromat, and a Frankenmuth-style candy shop. “I'm not saying I'm not going to do the project somewhere else,” Booth said. “I am just not going to do it in Grand Ledge.”

