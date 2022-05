Calhoun’s frustration may be justified, given how the Rangers have alternated giving him a shot and then keeping him in the minors at various times throughout his career. At the same time, he’s slashing just .136/.283/.273 this season, and there isn’t a spot for him to play every day. The Rangers almost certainly won’t trade him yet with his value so low, but given his pedigree, managers in deeper dynasty leagues should hold him for a little while longer to see if he can latch on to a team that will give him a shot to play regularly.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO