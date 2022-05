SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in San Angelo expect some strong to severe thunderstorms to develop across the Concho Valley Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. According to the NWS, a cold front has passed through the area and settled along the I-10 corridor. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form north and northwest of the Concho Valley with the best coverage forecast north of a Sterling City to Brownwood line. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop in the Concho Valley late Sunday afternoon with the main weather threat being…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO