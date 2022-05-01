Manhunt underway for missing inmate and corrections officer in Alabama

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother was arrested after forgetting her 3-year-old child in a locked mini-van in a parking lot, according to the Sylva Police Department. According to police, this happened on Wednesday, April 20, at 9 p.m. when a witness called for assistance after finding a little girl in a locked mini-van in the McDonalds parking lot. The witness told police the child had been alone for about 30 minutes.

