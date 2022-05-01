ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Becker’s daughter ‘in shock’ over his jail sentence

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boris Becker’s daughter has said she is in “shock” about her father’s prison sentence and fears it will be hard on his young son.

Anna Ermakova said she had written to the judge who jailed her tennis champion father for two-and-a-half years for bankruptcy fraud, asking for leniency for the sake of his 12-year-old son, Amadeus.

Ms Ermakova, who was conceived during Becker’s infamous sexual encounter with waitress Angela Ermakova at London restaurant Nobu in 1999, told German newspaper Bild: “I wrote a letter to the court to express my concern for my little half-brother, Amadeus.

“After all, he is only 12 and will now have to do without a father figure, whom he will lack during a difficult phase of his development.

“It’s not fair to him. It’s going to be tough for Amadeus.”

Judge Deborah Taylor, sitting at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, gave the six-time Grand Slam champion a 30-month sentence, of which he will serve half, for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The 54-year-old three-time Wimbledon champion and former world number one was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Majorca, Spain.

BBC commentator Becker transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Feltus and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

The father-of-four also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan – worth £1.1 million with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty last month of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017.

Ms Ermakova also toldBild: “I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can.

“I hope that will help him a little to get through the time.”

Becker has two sons, Noah, 27, and Elias, 22, with his first wife, Ms Feltus, as well as Amadeus with his second wife, Dutch model Lilly Kerssenberg.

International Business Times

Boris Becker Faces Possible Jail Term After Guilty Verdicts

Former tennis star Boris Becker will learn on Friday whether he faces a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Boris Becker jailed for two and a half years

A six-time Major winner Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years! The German was charged with hiding millions of pounds worth of assets to avoid paying his debts. Becker has to serve half of his sentence in jail and the other half on probation if he behaves well.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘heartbroken’ for Boris Becker after jailing of former coach

Novak Djokovic has spoken of his heartbreak at the jailing of former coach Boris Becker.The three-time former Wimbledon champion was jailed for two-and-a-half years in London this week for hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.Becker remained high profile following retirement through his work as a TV pundit and as a successful coach of Djokovic for three years from December 2013.Speaking ahead of the Madrid Open to reporters in the Spanish capital, Djokovic said: “Just heartbroken for him. He’s a friend, a long-time friend, a coach for three, four years, someone I consider close in...
TENNIS
