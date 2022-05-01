ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Coroner investigates death of inmate in Spartanburg Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of an inmate.

According to the coroner’s office, they responded Friday to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in reference to an inmate from the Tiger River Correctional Facility.

The coroner said upon arrival, they identified the inmate that passed away as 76-year-old William Jennings Thomason.

Thomason was brought to the hospital for abdominal pain, the coroner said.

An autopsy was done Saturday according to the coroner, and there were no signs of foul play.

The coroner’s office said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has been notified.

