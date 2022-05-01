ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Putting on gloves and putting down guns

By Ronnie Das, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIGHTFLIX started the second season of backyard boxing and MMA in LaPorte today. Organizers say actions can speak louder than words. The owner says it provides an outlet for aggression instead of street violence, jail, or worse. Brian Gifford started the backyard fighting event after his friend was killed by a...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Porte, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Boxing#Gloves#Violent Crime#Ufc
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Mike Tyson plane fight sparked after ‘passenger threw bottle at him’

Mike Tyson threw punches at a fellow passenger on board a commercial flight after a water bottle was thrown at him, his representatives have claimed. Viral footage emerged on Thursday which showed Tyson, a former heavyweight world champion, punching a man in the face before take-off on a flight to Florida. Tyson’s representatives said the passenger was being “aggressive” and was “harassing” the 55-year-old in the moments before the incident. A second video shows the passenger attempting to get Tyson’s attention from the row of seats behind him. Tyson had boarded the flight from San Francisco to Florida but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Countrymom

The secret life of the neighbor

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. There are just some things that should remain private, however, my neighbor didn’t realize or know that the windows allowed people to see into his house. The neighbor was active in the community and everyone knew that he had plenty of money.
Tri-City Herald

Mom upset son brought girlfriend home keeps calling 911 — and is arrested, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman called 911 on her son’s girlfriend so many times, she got arrested, according to authorities. The woman is accused of badgering 911 with multiple calls after her son brought his girlfriend to their Inman home, Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies wrote in a report. The first call came in just before midnight on Tuesday, April 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy