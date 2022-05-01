ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jordan Pickford makes stunning save

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
 4 days ago

Everton moved two points away from Premier League safety as Richarlison ’s goal earned Frank Lampard a priceless victory against former side Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.

Burnley’s victory over Watford yesterday left the Toffees five points adrift in the relegation zone but Everton responded in style in front of their own fans to boost their relegation hopes, as Leeds were dragged into the fight.

Everton made life difficult for Chelsea in a heated first half that saw five yellow cards but few goalscoring chances. Richarlison then punished Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea captain was caught in possession, before finishing beyond Edouard Mendy.

Vitaliy Mykolenko wasted a golden chance to double Everton’s lead, before Jordan Pickford made a series of stunning saves to rescue Everton at the other end. The England goalkeeper somehow kept the ball out as he scrambled across his goalline to reach Antonio Rudiger’s shot from close range.

It saved Everton, who missed the chance to seal the win as Demarai Gray wasted an opportunity on the breakaway. Lampard needed to wait through seven minutes of additional time but the Toffees held on to claim a vital victory to boost their survival hopes.

Relive the drama of Everton vs Chelsea below, ahead of Arsenal’s visit to West Ham:

The Independent

