CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
Tonight shouldn’t be too bad, but , we are monitoring the next round coming in later Tuesday. Some of these this evening may be severe with hail and gusty winds. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
After a battle of the seasons Monday, Tuesday looks much quieter with cooler highs and north winds. But the next storm is on our doorstep and blows in Wednesday. The threat for severe weather will race back into the state Wednesday, including tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and some flooding.
The Weather Channel debuted on May 2, 1982. Coverage has included record hurricanes, winter storms and billion-dollar disasters. Forty years. That's a lot of tornadoes, hurricanes, raindrops and hailstones. Here's a look at some of the most interesting and important weather statistics since The Weather Channel debuted on May 2,...
Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance. of rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after...
Severe thunderstorms are expected once again over the Great Plains and the Mississippi Valley this week, according to US weather authorities. Flooding due to heavy rain and other weather hazards is likely during the severe weather in the coming hours and days. The latest US government weather forecast comes as...
