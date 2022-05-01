ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS...

www.sfgate.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Albany, CA
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel's 40 Years, by the Numbers

The Weather Channel debuted on May 2, 1982. Coverage has included record hurricanes, winter storms and billion-dollar disasters. Forty years. That's a lot of tornadoes, hurricanes, raindrops and hailstones. Here's a look at some of the most interesting and important weather statistics since The Weather Channel debuted on May 2,...
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance. of rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after...
